Pinnacle West Capital Co. to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of ($0.20) Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:PNW)

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lifted their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Pinnacle West Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 8th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.31). KeyCorp has a “Underweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pinnacle West Capital’s current full-year earnings is $4.28 per share.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on PNW. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.50.

PNW opened at $72.60 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.01. Pinnacle West Capital has a fifty-two week low of $59.03 and a fifty-two week high of $80.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 223.5% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, Director Kathryn L. Munro sold 2,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $190,011.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,698.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.865 dividend. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. This is a positive change from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is presently 73.31%.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

