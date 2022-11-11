Piper Sandler Boosts Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Price Target to $177.00

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $147.00 to $177.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 33.64% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Valero Energy from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Valero Energy to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.69.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

NYSE VLO opened at $132.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.66. Valero Energy has a 1-year low of $65.13 and a 1-year high of $146.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Insider Activity at Valero Energy

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $44.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.16 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 43.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Valero Energy will post 27.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $4,771,009.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,362,822. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valero Energy

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 3.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Valero Energy by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co raised its stake in Valero Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 8,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 0.7% in the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 13,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 2.2% during the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 4,328 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Featured Stories

