Platinum Group Metals (TSE:PTM) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.04

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (TSE:PTM – Get Rating) (NYSE:PLG)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.04 and traded as high as C$2.47. Platinum Group Metals shares last traded at C$2.35, with a volume of 67,173 shares changing hands.

Platinum Group Metals Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 18.62 and a quick ratio of 18.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.04. The company has a market cap of C$232.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.24.

Platinum Group Metals Company Profile

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa.

