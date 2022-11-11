PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share (NASDAQ:MYPS)

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPSGet Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PLAYSTUDIOS in a report released on Wednesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Yang expects that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for PLAYSTUDIOS’s current full-year earnings is ($0.07) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for PLAYSTUDIOS’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPSGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. PLAYSTUDIOS had a negative return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $68.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.74 million.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on MYPS. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on PLAYSTUDIOS from $5.20 to $4.70 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on PLAYSTUDIOS in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

PLAYSTUDIOS Trading Up 5.4 %

NASDAQ:MYPS opened at $3.91 on Thursday. PLAYSTUDIOS has a 1-year low of $3.24 and a 1-year high of $6.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.93 and a beta of 0.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PLAYSTUDIOS

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Glynn Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PLAYSTUDIOS by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 680,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 646,390 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS in the third quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at PLAYSTUDIOS

In other news, CFO Scott Edward Peterson sold 18,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $73,096.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 125,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,028. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 25.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PLAYSTUDIOS Company Profile

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States, North America, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

