Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.26

Shares of Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$4.26 and traded as low as C$4.25. Plaza Retail REIT shares last traded at C$4.27, with a volume of 62,622 shares traded.
Separately, CIBC lowered their price objective on Plaza Retail REIT from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th.
Plaza Retail REIT Stock Up 1.7 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.50, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of C$434.72 million and a P/E ratio of 4.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$4.08 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.26.
Plaza Retail REIT Company Profile
Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2018 includes interests in 287 properties totaling approximately 8.2 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.
