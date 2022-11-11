Portland General Electric Forecasted to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.67 Per Share (NYSE:POR)

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lowered their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Portland General Electric in a report issued on Tuesday, November 8th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $0.67 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.69. The consensus estimate for Portland General Electric’s current full-year earnings is $2.84 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Portland General Electric’s FY2025 earnings at $3.27 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.58 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on POR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.57.

Shares of POR opened at $46.59 on Thursday. Portland General Electric has a twelve month low of $41.58 and a twelve month high of $57.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.61 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of POR. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Portland General Electric by 308.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 69.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 120.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.452 per share. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 65.34%.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

