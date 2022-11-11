Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Potbelly stock opened at $5.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.02 and a 200-day moving average of $5.37. Potbelly has a 52 week low of $4.31 and a 52 week high of $7.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.11, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.64 million, a P/E ratio of -140.25 and a beta of 1.18.

In related news, CEO Robert D. Wright acquired 9,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.36 per share, with a total value of $49,982.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 605,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,246,074.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PBPB. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 21.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Potbelly by 51.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 27,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 9,205 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Potbelly by 5.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 135,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Potbelly by 5.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Potbelly by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 197,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 9,041 shares in the last quarter. 54.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops. As of December 26, 2021, it had 443 shops in 33 states and the District of Columbia, which included 397 shops and 46 franchisees operated shops. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002.

