Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.
Potbelly Price Performance
Potbelly stock opened at $5.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.02 and a 200-day moving average of $5.37. Potbelly has a 52 week low of $4.31 and a 52 week high of $7.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.11, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.64 million, a P/E ratio of -140.25 and a beta of 1.18.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Robert D. Wright acquired 9,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.36 per share, with a total value of $49,982.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 605,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,246,074.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Potbelly
About Potbelly
Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops. As of December 26, 2021, it had 443 shops in 33 states and the District of Columbia, which included 397 shops and 46 franchisees operated shops. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002.
