Princess Private Equity (LON:PEY) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $11.06

Shares of Princess Private Equity Holding Limited (LON:PEY – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 11.06 ($0.13) and traded as low as GBX 8.20 ($0.09). Princess Private Equity shares last traded at GBX 8.38 ($0.10), with a volume of 56,968 shares traded.

Princess Private Equity Stock Up 0.9 %

The firm has a market cap of £5.75 million and a PE ratio of 3.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 10.14 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 11.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

About Princess Private Equity

Princess Private Equity Holding Limited specializes in private equity and debt investments in non-public companies or assets through privately negotiated transactions. The fund invests in primary and secondary fund investments, direct investments, and listed private equity. It makes private equity investments in buyout, venture capital, and special situation and private debt investments in mezzanine, second lien, or senior debt investments.

