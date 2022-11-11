ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its position in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in ProPetro were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ProPetro during the first quarter worth approximately $1,877,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in ProPetro during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in ProPetro by 15.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 479,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,685,000 after purchasing an additional 65,605 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ProPetro during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in ProPetro during the first quarter worth approximately $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of ProPetro to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.13.

ProPetro Trading Up 7.0 %

Insider Activity

Shares of PUMP stock opened at $11.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -38.19 and a beta of 2.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.52. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $7.25 and a twelve month high of $16.92.

In other news, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 182,111 shares in the company, valued at $1,821,110. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About ProPetro

(Get Rating)

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. It offers cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. The company serves oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American oil and natural gas resources.

Featured Stories

