Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) – William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Proto Labs in a report released on Monday, November 7th. William Blair analyst B. Drab anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Proto Labs’ current full-year earnings is $0.79 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Proto Labs’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum cut shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE PRLB opened at $23.08 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.53. The stock has a market cap of $625.86 million, a P/E ratio of 27.15 and a beta of 1.25. Proto Labs has a 12-month low of $22.04 and a 12-month high of $61.18.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Proto Labs during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in Proto Labs during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Proto Labs during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Proto Labs during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Proto Labs by 1,108.8% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

