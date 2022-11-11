PubMatic, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share (NASDAQ:PUBM)

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of PubMatic in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.07. The consensus estimate for PubMatic’s current full-year earnings is $0.68 per share.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $63.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.64 million. PubMatic had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 21.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on PubMatic from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on PubMatic from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their price target on PubMatic from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on PubMatic from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered PubMatic to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

NASDAQ PUBM opened at $15.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $799.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.63. PubMatic has a 52 week low of $13.74 and a 52 week high of $43.65.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PUBM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in PubMatic in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in PubMatic by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Motco bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of PubMatic by 368.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,367 shares during the period. 42.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $913,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 5,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $103,416.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,783.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $913,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 143,039 shares of company stock valued at $2,728,210. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

