PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) PT Lowered to $22.00

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 42.76% from the stock’s previous close.

PUBM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on PubMatic from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on PubMatic to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on PubMatic from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on PubMatic from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on PubMatic from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

PubMatic Stock Up 11.2 %

NASDAQ:PUBM opened at $15.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.63. The firm has a market cap of $799.38 million, a P/E ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 0.79. PubMatic has a 52-week low of $13.74 and a 52-week high of $43.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PubMatic ( NASDAQ:PUBM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $63.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.64 million. PubMatic had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 21.64%. PubMatic’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PubMatic will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other PubMatic news, insider Jeffrey K. Hirsch sold 2,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total transaction of $38,971.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,047.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other PubMatic news, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $913,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey K. Hirsch sold 2,093 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total value of $38,971.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,047.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 143,039 shares of company stock worth $2,728,210. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PubMatic

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 214.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. 42.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PubMatic Company Profile

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

Featured Stories

