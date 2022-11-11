PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.05.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PHM. Bank of America downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Raymond James cut PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on PulteGroup from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on PulteGroup to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

NYSE:PHM opened at $43.78 on Friday. PulteGroup has a 12 month low of $35.03 and a 12 month high of $58.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 4.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.47.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 30.80%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PulteGroup will post 10.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 6.09%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 3,295 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 808,103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,860,000 after acquiring an additional 43,666 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 1,518.3% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 16,588 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 15,563 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 63.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 100,225 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,401,000 after purchasing an additional 38,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the first quarter worth about $143,000. 89.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

