PZ Cussons (LON:PZC) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $200.31

PZ Cussons plc (LON:PZC – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 200.31 ($2.31) and traded as high as GBX 205.50 ($2.37). PZ Cussons shares last traded at GBX 204.50 ($2.35), with a volume of 259,978 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PZC shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 260 ($2.99) price objective on shares of PZ Cussons in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PZ Cussons in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd.

Get PZ Cussons alerts:

PZ Cussons Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £876.74 million and a PE ratio of 1,704.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 195.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 200.31.

PZ Cussons Increases Dividend

PZ Cussons Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.73 ($0.04) per share. This is a positive change from PZ Cussons’s previous dividend of $2.67. This represents a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. PZ Cussons’s payout ratio is currently 50.75%.

(Get Rating)

PZ Cussons plc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells baby, beauty, and hygiene products in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It offers toiletries, pharmaceuticals, electrical goods, fats and spreads, nutritional products, shampoos, body washes, toothpastes, toothbrushes, skin and hair care products, food pouches, cereals, snacks, flavors, and fragrances; beauty soaps, lotions, wipes, creams, shower gels, foam-bursts, bar soaps, deodorants, bath infusions, handwashes, and conditioners; ointments; dishwashing liquids, dishwasher tablets, dishwasher gels, dishwasher capsules, rinse aids, liquid detergents, laundry soaps, and laundry solutions; and cooking and vegetable oils.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PZ Cussons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PZ Cussons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.