Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Issued By William Blair

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Alector in a report released on Tuesday, November 8th. William Blair analyst M. Minter now anticipates that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.04. The consensus estimate for Alector’s current full-year earnings is ($1.28) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Alector’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Get Alector alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ALEC. Citigroup decreased their target price on Alector from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut Alector from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Alector from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.71.

Alector Stock Up 19.6 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alector

Shares of Alector stock opened at $8.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $685.78 million, a P/E ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.86. Alector has a 12-month low of $6.84 and a 12-month high of $25.15.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALEC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Alector by 376.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 156,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 123,489 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Alector by 8.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Alector by 44.7% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 61,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Alector by 10.1% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 25,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Alector in the first quarter valued at $163,000. 63.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alector

(Get Rating)

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alector Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alector and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.