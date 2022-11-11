Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Entegris, Inc. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Entegris in a report issued on Monday, November 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.05. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Entegris’ current full-year earnings is $3.85 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Entegris’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.45 EPS.

Get Entegris alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $104.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Entegris from $145.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Entegris from $148.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Entegris in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Entegris from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.45.

Entegris Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ENTG opened at $74.72 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.99 and a beta of 1.21. Entegris has a 52-week low of $61.75 and a 52-week high of $158.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Entegris by 1,057.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Entegris by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Entegris in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Entegris in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Entegris by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. Entegris’s payout ratio is 19.80%.

Entegris Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.