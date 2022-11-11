Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Apple Inc. Decreased by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Apple in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 7th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Yang now expects that the iPhone maker will post earnings of $2.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.11. The consensus estimate for Apple’s current full-year earnings is $6.32 per share.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.02. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on AAPL. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Apple from $156.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 8th. set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.26.

Apple stock opened at $146.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Apple has a 12 month low of $129.04 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The company has a market cap of $2.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $221,753,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734,393 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Apple by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 237,910,783 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $32,527,162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831,418 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Apple by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 123,534,393 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,889,649,000 after purchasing an additional 9,411,018 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,739,774 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,097,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,915 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,467,043 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,001,469,000 after purchasing an additional 8,716,964 shares during the period. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,414,510.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 457,386 shares of company stock worth $70,627,433. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.06%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

