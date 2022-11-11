Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Centerra Gold Inc. Reduced by Raymond James (TSE:CG)

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Centerra Gold in a report issued on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.14. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Centerra Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.74 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$213.99 million during the quarter.

Centerra Gold Price Performance

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC reduced their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$14.25 to C$8.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. CSFB increased their target price on Centerra Gold from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Centerra Gold to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Cormark dropped their target price on Centerra Gold from C$11.25 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$9.28.

Shares of TSE CG opened at C$7.04 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.87. Centerra Gold has a 1-year low of C$5.18 and a 1-year high of C$13.52. The firm has a market cap of C$1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Centerra Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.49%.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

