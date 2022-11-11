Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Cut by Analyst

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Gladstone Commercial in a report issued on Wednesday, November 9th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.38. The consensus estimate for Gladstone Commercial’s current full-year earnings is $1.57 per share.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GOOD. TheStreet downgraded Gladstone Commercial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their price target on Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ GOOD opened at $18.82 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.75. The company has a market capitalization of $745.40 million, a PE ratio of -376.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. Gladstone Commercial has a 12 month low of $15.02 and a 12 month high of $26.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Gladstone Commercial during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Commercial during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Gladstone Commercial by 64.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Gladstone Commercial during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 47.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.1254 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.00%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3,000.00%.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

