Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Lowered by B. Riley

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 8th. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.13. The consensus estimate for Lincoln Educational Services’ current full-year earnings is $0.38 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lincoln Educational Services’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $9.50 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.63.
Lincoln Educational Services Stock Down 0.6 %
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lincoln Educational Services
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LINC. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 176.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 214,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 136,926 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 27.2% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,202,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,594,000 after acquiring an additional 257,288 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 16.1% during the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 72,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weil Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.63% of the company’s stock.
About Lincoln Educational Services
Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, and Healthcare and Other Professions.
