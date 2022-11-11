Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Lowered by B. Riley

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 8th. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.13. The consensus estimate for Lincoln Educational Services’ current full-year earnings is $0.38 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lincoln Educational Services’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $9.50 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.63.

Shares of LINC stock opened at $6.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $175.13 million, a P/E ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.92. Lincoln Educational Services has a 52 week low of $4.59 and a 52 week high of $8.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.15.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LINC. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 176.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 214,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 136,926 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 27.2% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,202,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,594,000 after acquiring an additional 257,288 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 16.1% during the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 72,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weil Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.63% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, and Healthcare and Other Professions.

