Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for National CineMedia, Inc. Raised by Wedbush (NASDAQ:NCMI)

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for National CineMedia in a report released on Tuesday, November 8th. Wedbush analyst A. Reese now forecasts that the business services provider will earn ($0.08) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.13). Wedbush has a “Buy” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for National CineMedia’s current full-year earnings is ($0.28) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for National CineMedia’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $67.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 379.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NCMI. StockNews.com began coverage on National CineMedia in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on National CineMedia from $1.00 to $0.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Benchmark cut National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCMI opened at $0.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.14. National CineMedia has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $3.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Zazove Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the 3rd quarter valued at $824,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in National CineMedia by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 85,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 22,741 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in National CineMedia by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 406,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 152,000 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in National CineMedia by 169.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 766,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 481,730 shares during the period.

In other news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 4,516,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.90, for a total transaction of $4,065,201.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,932,382 shares in the company, valued at $11,639,143.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

