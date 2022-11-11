Q4 2022 Earnings Estimate for Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (TSE:ARR) Issued By National Bank Financial

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (TSE:ARR – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial raised their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Altius Renewable Royalties in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 8th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.01).

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ARR. Scotiabank increased their target price on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$11.00 to C$13.75 in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities decreased their target price on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$15.50 to C$13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$14.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Friday, October 7th.

Altius Renewable Royalties has a 52-week low of C$6.70 and a 52-week high of C$14.73. The stock has a market cap of C$261.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.76. The company has a quick ratio of 195.71, a current ratio of 195.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.53.

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, engages in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties in North America. It also provides tailored financing solutions to the renewable power sector. The company holds interests in a portfolio of 695 MW of wind, hydro-electric, and solar energy projects located in Texas, Kansas, and Vermont, as well as royalty interests in a portfolio of 2,845 MW of development stage wind energy projects located in Texas, Indiana, and Illinois.

