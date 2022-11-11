Q4 2022 Earnings Estimate for Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Issued By Cormark

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cormark cut their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Centerra Gold in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 8th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.02). The consensus estimate for Centerra Gold’s current full-year earnings is ($0.09) per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CGAU. Scotiabank lowered shares of Centerra Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.25.

Centerra Gold Stock Up 6.4 %

Shares of NYSE CGAU opened at $5.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.50. Centerra Gold has a 12-month low of $3.77 and a 12-month high of $10.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.05.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $167.65 million for the quarter. Centerra Gold had a return on equity of 1.89% and a net margin of 36.71%.

Institutional Trading of Centerra Gold

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Centerra Gold during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Centerra Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 31.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,281 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 431.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 18,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.84% of the company’s stock.

Centerra Gold Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.56%.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.