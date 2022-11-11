Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Endeavour Silver Corp. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:EXK)

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) – Stock analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Endeavour Silver in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 9th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.03. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Endeavour Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.05 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Endeavour Silver’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $8.25 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Endeavour Silver Stock Up 2.6 %

NYSE EXK opened at $3.52 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.36. The company has a market capitalization of $667.53 million, a P/E ratio of -352.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 4.11. Endeavour Silver has a 12 month low of $2.47 and a 12 month high of $5.95.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). Endeavour Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.92% and a negative net margin of 3.04%. The business had revenue of $30.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.04 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 31.7% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 76,938 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 18,510 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 10.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 209,384 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 20,010 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Endeavour Silver by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,755,426 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $11,370,000 after purchasing an additional 210,064 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Endeavour Silver by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 47,599 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 18,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Endeavour Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. 23.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the Guanaceví mine in Durango; and the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato.

