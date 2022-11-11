Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Great Elm Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GECC) Lowered by Analyst

Great Elm Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Great Elm Capital in a research note issued on Monday, November 7th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.36. The consensus estimate for Great Elm Capital’s current full-year earnings is $1.84 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Great Elm Capital’s FY2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Great Elm Capital Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GECC opened at $9.70 on Thursday. Great Elm Capital has a 52-week low of $7.98 and a 52-week high of $21.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.63 million, a P/E ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

Great Elm Capital Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Great Elm Capital by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Great Elm Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in Great Elm Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Great Elm Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Clayton Partners LLC bought a new position in Great Elm Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

About Great Elm Capital

Great Elm Capital Corp. is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. It invests in the debt instruments of middle market companies. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment.

