Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Reduced by Analyst

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Huntsman in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.62. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Huntsman’s current full-year earnings is $3.75 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Huntsman’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.91 EPS.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group downgraded Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Tudor Pickering downgraded Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Scotiabank downgraded Huntsman from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntsman currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.81.

Huntsman Stock Up 7.6 %

Shares of HUN stock opened at $27.73 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.00. Huntsman has a twelve month low of $23.53 and a twelve month high of $41.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.14.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71. Huntsman had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Huntsman

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 29,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Huntsman by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Huntsman by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Huntsman by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 33,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in Huntsman by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 41,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is presently 15.83%.

Huntsman Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.