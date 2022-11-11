Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Reduced by Analyst

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances in a report released on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will earn $0.95 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.02. The consensus estimate for International Flavors & Fragrances’ current full-year earnings is $5.66 per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $159.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Societe Generale lowered their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $149.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.38.

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

NYSE:IFF opened at $96.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.05. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 12-month low of $83.14 and a 12-month high of $155.00.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 13.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Flavors & Fragrances

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 478,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,467,000 after acquiring an additional 7,966 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 60,449 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 67,547 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,135,000 after acquiring an additional 11,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

