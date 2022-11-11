Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Lowered by Telsey Advisory Group

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group dropped their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kohl’s in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 9th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.21. The consensus estimate for Kohl’s’ current full-year earnings is $2.99 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Kohl’s’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

KSS has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen cut Kohl’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kohl’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Kohl’s from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Kohl’s to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kohl’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.40.

Kohl’s Stock Up 8.7 %

Shares of NYSE:KSS opened at $29.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Kohl’s has a 12-month low of $24.61 and a 12-month high of $64.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.12 and its 200 day moving average is $34.51.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 3.70%. Kohl’s’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Kohl’s by 187.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Kohl’s by 172.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Kohl’s

In related news, Director Peter Boneparth bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.01 per share, for a total transaction of $750,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 70,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,707. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Kohl’s news, Director Peter Boneparth acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.01 per share, for a total transaction of $750,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 70,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,707. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonas Prising acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.67 per share, with a total value of $296,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 60,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,799,396.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.45%.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

