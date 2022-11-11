Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Price Target Cut to $55.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Citigroup from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.77% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on QGEN. Oddo Bhf lowered Qiagen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Qiagen in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qiagen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.67.

NYSE QGEN opened at $46.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.04. Qiagen has a 52 week low of $40.38 and a 52 week high of $58.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Qiagen during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Qiagen by 124.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,391,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,858,000 after buying an additional 770,544 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 26.9% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 6,673 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qiagen during the 1st quarter valued at $456,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 103,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,905,000 after acquiring an additional 5,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

