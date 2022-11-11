Rambler Metals and Mining Plc (OTCMKTS:RBMTF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Rambler Metals and Mining Plc (OTCMKTS:RBMTF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a growth of 104.0% from the October 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.9 days.
Rambler Metals and Mining Stock Performance
Rambler Metals and Mining stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. Rambler Metals and Mining has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.08 and a 200-day moving average of $0.20.
About Rambler Metals and Mining
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rambler Metals and Mining (RBMTF)
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
- Coupang Stock And Why You Should Care
Receive News & Ratings for Rambler Metals and Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambler Metals and Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.