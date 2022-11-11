Rambler Metals and Mining Plc (OTCMKTS:RBMTF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Rambler Metals and Mining Plc (OTCMKTS:RBMTF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a growth of 104.0% from the October 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.9 days.

Rambler Metals and Mining Stock Performance

Rambler Metals and Mining stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. Rambler Metals and Mining has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.08 and a 200-day moving average of $0.20.

About Rambler Metals and Mining

Rambler Metals and Mining PLC engages in the exploration, development, and mining of copper and gold deposits in Canada. It also explores for silver and cobalt properties. The company's principal project is the 100% owned Ming copper-gold mine located in the Baie Verte Peninsula of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

