Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.29.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Rapid7 from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho cut Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Rapid7 from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. BTIG Research started coverage on Rapid7 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Rapid7 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Institutional Trading of Rapid7

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 32.6% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 130,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,618,000 after purchasing an additional 32,182 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 304.8% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 110,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,733,000 after purchasing an additional 83,078 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 13.4% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 27,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the third quarter worth approximately $1,069,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 727.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 14,535 shares during the last quarter.

Rapid7 Trading Up 9.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ RPD opened at $29.48 on Friday. Rapid7 has a twelve month low of $26.49 and a twelve month high of $136.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 1.37.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $175.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.13 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Rapid7 will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Rapid7 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.