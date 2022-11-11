Raymond James Comments on Chesswood Group Limited’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:CHW)

Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Raymond James reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Chesswood Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.55 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.74. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Chesswood Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.49 per share.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CHW. Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of Chesswood Group from C$21.50 to C$16.25 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Chesswood Group from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Chesswood Group Stock Down 3.7 %

Chesswood Group Announces Dividend

CHW stock opened at C$11.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 34.78, a quick ratio of 32.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 948.35. Chesswood Group has a 1 year low of C$10.70 and a 1 year high of C$15.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.58. The firm has a market cap of C$197.46 million and a PE ratio of 7.96.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Chesswood Group’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Chesswood Group Company Profile

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of approximately 60 equipment finance broker firms in Canada.

