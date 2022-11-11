Raymond James Cuts Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) Price Target to C$47.00

Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on HMCBF. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities began coverage on Home Capital Group in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Home Capital Group from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Home Capital Group from C$39.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.33.

Home Capital Group Stock Performance

Home Capital Group stock opened at $18.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.03. Home Capital Group has a one year low of $17.54 and a one year high of $36.17.

About Home Capital Group

Home Capital Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company with interests in providing loan and trust services. It offers deposits, residential and non-residential commercial mortgage lending, consumer lending and credit card services. The company was founded on September 28, 1977 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

