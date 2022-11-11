Raymond James Reiterates C$15.25 Price Target for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN)

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN – Get Rating) has been given a C$15.25 target price by research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.51% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.50 to C$14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$14.25 to C$13.50 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.96.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Stock Up 3.6 %

DIR.UN stock opened at C$11.96 on Wednesday. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a one year low of C$10.25 and a one year high of C$17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.76, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.19 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.36. The firm has a market cap of C$3.06 billion and a PE ratio of 3.39.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Company Profile

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

