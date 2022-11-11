Raymond James Trims Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Target Price to $94.00

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Raymond James from $115.00 to $94.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology infrastructure company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Akamai Technologies to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.87.

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $92.92 on Wednesday. Akamai Technologies has a 52-week low of $76.28 and a 52-week high of $123.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.31 and a 200 day moving average of $92.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $881.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $875.99 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $121,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,183 shares in the company, valued at $2,519,274.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Akamai Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 311 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Featured Stories

