Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on RC. TheStreet downgraded Ready Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Ready Capital from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Ready Capital from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ready Capital in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

Get Ready Capital alerts:

Ready Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RC opened at $12.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Ready Capital has a one year low of $9.69 and a one year high of $16.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.67 and a 200 day moving average of $12.88.

Insider Transactions at Ready Capital

Institutional Trading of Ready Capital

In other Ready Capital news, CFO Andrew Ahlborn sold 3,035 shares of Ready Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.80, for a total transaction of $41,883.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,734. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ready Capital by 3.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 341,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after acquiring an additional 11,181 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Ready Capital by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 57,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 6,980 shares during the last quarter. BBR Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,260,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ready Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Ready Capital by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 6,565 shares during the period. 56.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ready Capital

(Get Rating)

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company acquires, originates, manages, services, and finances small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, and mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.