Real Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLBD) Short Interest Up 106.5% in October

Real Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLBD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, an increase of 106.5% from the October 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 357,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Real Brands Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS RLBD opened at $0.01 on Friday. Real Brands has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.02.

Real Brands Company Profile

Real Brands, Inc engages in the extraction of hemp cannabinol (CBD) oil/isolate, wholesale of CBD oils and isolate, and production and sale of hemp-derived CBD products. It offers topical creams and gels, cosmetics, tinctures, oils, capsules, vape cartridges, oral sprays, lotions, and other products.

