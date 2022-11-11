Real Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLBD) Short Interest Up 106.5% in October

Real Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLBD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, an increase of 106.5% from the October 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 357,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Real Brands Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS RLBD opened at $0.01 on Friday. Real Brands has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.02.
Real Brands Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Real Brands (RLBD)
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
- Coupang Stock And Why You Should Care
Receive News & Ratings for Real Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.