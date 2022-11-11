RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Price Target Lowered to $3.75 at Robert W. Baird

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $6.00 to $3.75 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 158.62% from the company’s previous close.

REAL has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush decreased their target price on RealReal from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of RealReal from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen lowered shares of RealReal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James lowered RealReal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on RealReal from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.91.

RealReal Price Performance

Shares of REAL stock opened at $1.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.63. The firm has a market cap of $138.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 2.29. RealReal has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $16.96.

Insider Activity

RealReal ( NASDAQ:REAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.03. RealReal had a negative return on equity of 11,650.13% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. The business had revenue of $154.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.64) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RealReal will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Todd A. Suko sold 11,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total transaction of $27,283.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 385,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $951,844.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 14,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total value of $32,818.72. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 667,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,549,395.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd A. Suko sold 11,046 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total transaction of $27,283.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 385,362 shares in the company, valued at $951,844.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,361 shares of company stock worth $112,978. Insiders own 13.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of RealReal

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in RealReal by 758.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of RealReal in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of RealReal during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in RealReal during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in RealReal by 240.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

RealReal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry and watches, and home and art products. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

