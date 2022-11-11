Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) PT Raised to $50.00 at Barclays

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Barclays from $43.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 32.52% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Reata Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.13.

Shares of RETA stock opened at $37.73 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.15. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $18.47 and a 12 month high of $106.09.

Reata Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RETA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.35) by $0.19. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,045.98% and a negative return on equity of 190.87%. The business had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

