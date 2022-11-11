Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Recon Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Recon Technology stock opened at $1.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.43 and a quick ratio of 8.35. Recon Technology has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $2.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.79 and its 200 day moving average is $0.76.

Institutional Trading of Recon Technology

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Recon Technology stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Rating) by 161.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,151 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.15% of Recon Technology worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 21.76% of the company’s stock.

About Recon Technology

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other components and parts related to oilfield production and other energy industries; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

