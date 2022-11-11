Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Price Target Raised to $9.00

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 18.99% from the stock’s previous close.

RXRX has been the subject of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. KeyCorp started coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of RXRX opened at $11.11 on Wednesday. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.92 and a 52 week high of $21.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.53 and a beta of -0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.02 and a 200-day moving average of $9.02.

Insider Activity at Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.03). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,294.12% and a negative return on equity of 45.13%. The firm had revenue of $7.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Recursion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 36,693 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $366,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,016 shares in the company, valued at $5,760,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 36,693 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $366,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,760,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shafique Virani sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $378,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,527.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,746 shares of company stock worth $1,952,404 over the last three months. Company insiders own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Recursion Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 3,385.0% in the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 4,062 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 5,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. 54.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.

