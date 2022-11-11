Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,150 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Redfin were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RDFN. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Redfin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Redfin in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Redfin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Redfin by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new position in shares of Redfin in the 1st quarter valued at about $189,000. 90.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Redfin alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RDFN shares. Oppenheimer cut Redfin from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Redfin from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Redfin from $12.00 to $6.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Redfin from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Compass Point cut Redfin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.55.

Redfin Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Redfin

Shares of NASDAQ RDFN opened at $4.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84. Redfin Co. has a twelve month low of $3.08 and a twelve month high of $48.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.42. The stock has a market cap of $467.44 million, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.83.

In other news, Director James Slavet acquired 6,667 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.81 per share, for a total transaction of $38,735.27. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 209,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,215,527.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total value of $59,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,138.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Slavet bought 6,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.81 per share, for a total transaction of $38,735.27. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 209,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,215,527.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Redfin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.