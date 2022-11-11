Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.78

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.78 and traded as low as $16.52. Rémy Cointreau shares last traded at $16.70, with a volume of 26,816 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently commented on REMYY. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Rémy Cointreau from €208.00 ($208.00) to €203.00 ($203.00) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Rémy Cointreau from €304.00 ($304.00) to €310.00 ($310.00) in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Societe Generale increased their price objective on Rémy Cointreau from €187.00 ($187.00) to €190.00 ($190.00) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on Rémy Cointreau from €325.00 ($325.00) to €257.00 ($257.00) in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Rémy Cointreau from €190.00 ($190.00) to €155.00 ($155.00) in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.78.

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, sale, and distribution of liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs, brandy, gin, single malt whisky, rum, wine, and champagne primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-Rémy, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

