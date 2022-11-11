Ricardo (LON:RCDO) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $405.67

Ricardo plc (LON:RCDO – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 405.67 ($4.67) and traded as high as GBX 428 ($4.93). Ricardo shares last traded at GBX 428 ($4.93), with a volume of 15,998 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ricardo in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Ricardo Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 441.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 405.67. The stock has a market cap of £266.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,292.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.26.

Ricardo Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Ricardo

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.49 ($0.09) per share. This represents a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from Ricardo’s previous dividend of $2.91. Ricardo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.69%.

In other Ricardo news, insider Ian Gibson sold 3,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 444 ($5.11), for a total value of £15,202.56 ($17,504.39).

Ricardo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ricardo plc provides engineering, technical, environmental, and strategic consultancy services for transportation original equipment manufacturers and operators, suppliers, energy companies, and government agencies. It operates through five segments: Energy & Environment (EE), Rail, Automotive and Industrial (A&I), Defense, and Performance Products (PP).

