Robert W. Baird Trims Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Target Price to $65.00

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 70.47% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NTRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Natera from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Natera to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Natera from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

NASDAQ NTRA opened at $38.13 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 1.33. Natera has a 12-month low of $26.10 and a 12-month high of $118.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

In related news, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 3,135 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.41, for a total value of $132,955.35. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,166.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 3,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.41, for a total value of $132,955.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,166.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 729 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total transaction of $32,105.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,422,221.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 18,359 shares of company stock worth $797,832 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Natera by 1,041.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 696 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Natera in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Natera by 486.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,422 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 25,232 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in Natera by 66.7% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Natera by 56.7% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 73,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 26,685 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

