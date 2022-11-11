Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 48.24% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on RBLX. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Roblox in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Roblox from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Roblox from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Roblox from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roblox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.96.

Get Roblox alerts:

Roblox Stock Performance

Shares of RBLX opened at $33.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.39. The stock has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.50 and a beta of 1.87. Roblox has a 52 week low of $21.65 and a 52 week high of $141.60.

Insider Activity at Roblox

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.07). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 95.60% and a negative net margin of 25.11%. The company had revenue of $639.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Roblox will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Han Kim sold 50,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total value of $2,482,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,354,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,237,668.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $88,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,172,941 shares in the company, valued at $52,055,121.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Han Kim sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total value of $2,482,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,354,233 shares in the company, valued at $67,237,668.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 659,508 shares of company stock worth $27,819,688 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Roblox in the second quarter valued at $15,338,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $848,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Roblox by 53.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 101,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,670,000 after purchasing an additional 35,160 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in Roblox by 68.7% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 16,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 6,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Roblox during the first quarter worth $16,730,000. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Roblox

(Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.