Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) Short Interest Up 104.6% in October

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 392,900 shares, an increase of 104.6% from the October 15th total of 192,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 34.2 days.
Roche Price Performance
Shares of RHHVF stock opened at $324.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $325.13 and a 200-day moving average of $329.86. Roche has a 1-year low of $299.01 and a 1-year high of $430.00.
Roche Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Roche (RHHVF)
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
- Coupang Stock And Why You Should Care
Receive News & Ratings for Roche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.