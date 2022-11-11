Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) Short Interest Up 104.6% in October

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 392,900 shares, an increase of 104.6% from the October 15th total of 192,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 34.2 days.

Roche Price Performance

Shares of RHHVF stock opened at $324.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $325.13 and a 200-day moving average of $329.86. Roche has a 1-year low of $299.01 and a 1-year high of $430.00.

Roche Company Profile

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, the United States, Austria, Netherlands, the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products for treating oncology, neuroscience, infectious, immunology, cardiovascular and metabolism, ophthalmology, and respiratory, as well as anemia, cancer, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological, and transplantation.

