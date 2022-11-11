Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Price Target to $23.00

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $31.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 53.44% from the company’s previous close.

AFRM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Affirm from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Affirm from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Affirm from $80.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on Affirm from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Affirm from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.72.

Affirm Stock Performance

Shares of AFRM stock opened at $14.99 on Wednesday. Affirm has a 52-week low of $11.94 and a 52-week high of $166.51. The company has a quick ratio of 11.87, a current ratio of 11.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 3.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.74.

Insider Transactions at Affirm

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $364.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.86 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 20.25% and a negative net margin of 52.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Affirm will post -3.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Keith Rabois sold 17,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $346,431.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,137.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AFRM. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Affirm by 54.9% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Affirm by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 12,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Affirm by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Affirm by 39.7% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICONIQ Capital LLC grew its position in Affirm by 7.9% in the first quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 7,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

