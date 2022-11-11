RPS Group (LON:RPS) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $158.12

RPS Group plc (LON:RPS – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 158.12 ($1.82) and traded as high as GBX 222 ($2.56). RPS Group shares last traded at GBX 222 ($2.56), with a volume of 5,619,239 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of £615.91 million and a PE ratio of 7,400.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 220.09 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 158.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.05.

RPS Group plc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, Norway, the Netherlands, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. It offers services in the areas of project and program management; design and development; water; environment; advisory and management consulting; exploration and development; planning and approvals; health, safety, and risk; oceans and coastal; laboratories; training; communication; and creative and digital services.

