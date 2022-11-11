Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Rubicon Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ RBCN opened at $1.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 million, a P/E ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 0.90. Rubicon Technology has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $17.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.42.

Rubicon Technology ( NASDAQ:RBCN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.81 million during the quarter. Rubicon Technology had a return on equity of 4.28% and a net margin of 27.30%.

In related news, Director Michael E. Mikolajczyk sold 31,851 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $637,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,456 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $629,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy Brog sold 58,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $1,166,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rubicon Technology stock. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 25,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC owned 1.02% of Rubicon Technology as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 27.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rubicon Technology, Inc provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems in North America and Asia. The company offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including round and rectangular windows and wafers, domes, tubes, and rods for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications.

